FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: An early peek at Thanksgiving forecast

Thanksgiving week starts out breezy with seasonable temperatures.

A cold front swooshed through the Fredericksburg area before dawn this Monday morning. Very little rain accompanied the boundary and even drier air is pushing in behind it. The visible satellite view (see graphic) shows “standing wave” clouds to the west, indicating the cyclic up and down motion of the air as the northwest wind blows across the ridges and valleys.

Fredericksburg area thermometers won’t budge much from current values, given that afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid-50s. It’ll feel a bit chillier than that with 10-15 mph winds gusting over 25 mph at times as high pressure spills into the region. The breezes will calm somewhat after dark, and with the combination of dry air and clear skies temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark by dawn Tuesday.

Tomorrow will again feature clear skies, but much less vigorous winds. Sunshine will help the outdoors in the Fredericksburg vicinity feel warmer than the forecast high in the low 50s. A few clouds will then invade the area Tuesday night as the aforementioned high pressure edges off the coast, allowing winds to swap around from the south and usher in moister air.