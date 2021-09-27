FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Another fabulous fall day, but rain on the way

A generally quiet weather week lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area, but will be briefly interrupted by showers and storms Tuesday.

Benign autumn conditions and sunny skies will continue today—Monday— albeit with somewhat warmer afternoon temperatures. After morning readings near 50 degrees, local thermometers will register highs this afternoon at or just above the 80 degree mark. The high pressure center dominating the Fredericksburg area’s weather will slide south and east today, allowing surface winds to swap around from the southwest.

Tonight those southerly breezes will continue pumping warm moist air into the region ahead of a cold front. That boundary will eventually pass through Fredericksburg near sunset Tuesday, but ahead of it, clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures Tuesday will climb into the mid-80s before showers and storms arrive during the late afternoon and evening hours.