FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Another gray day, but sunshine is on the way

The gloomy conditions will hang on through the day in Fredericksburg.
More clouds and light rain or drizzle are on the docket for Monday in and around Fredericksburg. The chances of actual rainfall are slight, with areas east of Interstate 95 likely to have the best odds of seeing wet ground. Temperatures today will top out in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies that might allow a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon.
Fredericksburg-area residents can thank yet another iteration of the always frustrating cold air damming wedge for the clouds and drizzle of the past few days. High pressure over New England plus low pressure swirling around off the North Carolina Outer Banks is a perfect setup for this. Somewhat akin to the marine air layer that plagues the West Coast, the air circulating around these weather features pushes cool damp ocean air westward across Virginia.
The stagnant pattern and lack of movement of this wedge is thanks to the jet stream’s avoidance of the East Coast. That upper air circulation is only very gradually oozing south, as evidenced by the weather features denoted on the graphic. Snow across the Rocky Mountains and severe weather in the Great Plains (over a dozen tornado reports late Sunday and Sunday night) indicate a southward dip in the jet stream across the West. Meanwhile, the East Coast will remain on the warm and dry side of things this week.
The current cold air damming wedge will slowly break down on Tuesday as drier air works its way into the Fredericksburg area. Sunshine will reassert its dominance by Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. The remainder of the work week will be sunny with local thermometers pushing their way into the 80s yet again, much warmer than average for mid-October.
But don’t despair autumn weather lovers! An eastern dip in the jet stream will finally push a strong cold front through Fredericksburg this upcoming weekend. Whether that cooldown will stick around or not is still to be determined. Meanwhile, happy Monday!