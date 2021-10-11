FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Another gray day, but sunshine is on the way

The gloomy conditions will hang on through the day in Fredericksburg.

More clouds and light rain or drizzle are on the docket for Monday in and around Fredericksburg. The chances of actual rainfall are slight, with areas east of Interstate 95 likely to have the best odds of seeing wet ground. Temperatures today will top out in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies that might allow a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon.

Fredericksburg-area residents can thank yet another iteration of the always frustrating cold air damming wedge for the clouds and drizzle of the past few days. High pressure over New England plus low pressure swirling around off the North Carolina Outer Banks is a perfect setup for this. Somewhat akin to the marine air layer that plagues the West Coast, the air circulating around these weather features pushes cool damp ocean air westward across Virginia.