FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Another storm system coming this way

One storm system down, one more to go for Fredericksburg before the weekend.

The dynamic weather pattern of early spring 2022 continues this first week of April. The annotated Wednesday morning satellite image shows a very visible low pressure center and accompanying cold front just east of the Delmarva peninsula. This is the system that dumped over an inch of liquid in Fredericksburg area rain gauges Tuesday into Tuesday night.

And—as suspected—the warm front that preceded that storm system didn’t make it as far north as predicted. Tuesday’s high temperatures thus topped out only at 62, 65, and 66 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport, and the Fort A.P. Hill weather station. A weak leftover boundary trailing westward from that low pressure center will settle near Fredericksburg on Wednesday, fostering mostly cloudy skies and holding down afternoon highs to the low 60s.

Then Wednesday evening, the next storm system begins its march across the Appalachians. Rain with perhaps a rumble of thunder will reenter the Fredericksburg vicinity during the predawn hours Thursday, adding up to a half-inch of liquid to this week’s totals. Another low pressure center looks to form along an advancing cold front early Thursday, increasing the potential for a few strong afternoon thunderstorms along and east of Interstate 95. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday will then feature chances of afternoon showers, the result of an upper air trough that will nudge eastward only at a snail’s pace. However, the end of the work week will see sunshine, with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s. At this point, the weekend looks dry and a bit cooler than average under the aforementioned trough, but a warmup is in store for next week.