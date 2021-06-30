FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Another sweltering day, but rain is on the way

A change is in the air for the Fredericksburg area’s weather.
The current heat wave will peak today—Wednesday—with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 90s in and around Fredericksburg. Given miserably sticky dew points in the low 70s, the heat index will climb toward 105 degrees this afternoon, possibly triggering the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory locally. However, a change agent is on the way in the form of a cold front pushed along by an upper level trough (southward dip in the jet stream).
Ahead of that boundary, a few storms may dampen the area after sunset. Tonight, more stickiness lies ahead for Fredericksburg and vicinity, with area thermometers likely not dropping below the mid-70s. Then, as the cold front begins its gradual approach Thursday, the main storm activity will arrive. Per the left graphic panel, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk—level 1 of 5—of severe weather for Thursday.
If leftover clouds from tonight’s convection are still present on Thursday morning, the severe potential will be less. But if the sun comes out early Thursday, be prepared for strong storms to affect the area anytime after 3 p.m. Strong winds, large hail, and even a tornado are possible from Fredericksburg east toward the Chesapeake Bay. And, of course, heavy rain and lightning also pose threats to be wary of.
After high temperatures Thursday in the low 90s, the aforementioned cold front will slowly creep through Fredericksburg on Friday morning. Rain and storms will continue, with the right graphic panel indicating over an inch of liquid accumulating in area rain gauges through Saturday morning. The combination of clouds, rainfall and cooler air behind the boundary means Friday’s highs will top out only near 80 degrees.
So what will this upcoming Fourth of July weekend weather look like? It won’t be anywhere near as hot as this week has been. But whether it will be sunny or showery depends upon how far south and east that cold front travels. We’ll take a closer look at the holiday weekend in Friday’s Weather Blog entry.