FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Another sweltering day, but rain is on the way

A change is in the air for the Fredericksburg area’s weather.

The current heat wave will peak today—Wednesday—with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 90s in and around Fredericksburg. Given miserably sticky dew points in the low 70s, the heat index will climb toward 105 degrees this afternoon, possibly triggering the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory locally. However, a change agent is on the way in the form of a cold front pushed along by an upper level trough (southward dip in the jet stream).

Ahead of that boundary, a few storms may dampen the area after sunset. Tonight, more stickiness lies ahead for Fredericksburg and vicinity, with area thermometers likely not dropping below the mid-70s. Then, as the cold front begins its gradual approach Thursday, the main storm activity will arrive. Per the left graphic panel, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk—level 1 of 5—of severe weather for Thursday.