FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Another temperature swing is on the horizon

Another temperature swing is on the horizon for this week in Fredericksburg.

A backdoor cold front persisted across northern Virginia on Sunday. Thus, afternoon temperatures in and around Fredericksburg topped out in the mid-80s instead of closer to 90 degrees. The low clouds this Monday morning— shown on the visible satellite image (see graphic)—are a result of another cold air damming wedge that resides north and east of that cold front.

With the typically slow-moving retreat of “Da Wedge” the Fredericksburg area will probably experience a temperature gradient Monday afternoon. Southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties will emerge from the wedge first, with local thermometer readings there boosting into the mid-80s again. Meanwhile, locales along and north of the Rappahannock River will take longer to see the warm April sunshine, likely keeping afternoon highs to the upper 70s.

Overnight another cold front will cross the Appalachian mountains, pushing through Fredericksburg during the early morning hours of Tuesday accompanied by light showers. That boundary will slow its eastward progress as a low pressure “wrinkle” forms along it. Precipitation will continue across the area throughout Tuesday afternoon, perhaps punctuated by a thunderstorm (nothing severe expected).

Winds will swap around out of the north behind this next cold front, and cooler air will filter into the region Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s during the early afternoon, dropping to the low 60s by the official sunset at 7:56 p.m. Local Fredericksburg rain gauges will register only a tenth to a quarter-inch of liquid from this system, enough to wash some pollen out of the lower atmosphere but not enough to ease the abnormally dry conditions around the area.

The latter half of the work week looks much cooler, with daily highs in the 60s and overnight lows dropping back down into the 30s. More on those details will be forthcoming in Wednesday’s Weather Blog.