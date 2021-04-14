FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: April showers will bring some relief from pollen

Midweek precipitation will reduce pollen levels in and around Fredericksburg.
Spring has one main drawback for allergy sufferers: an extended period of elevated pollen levels as trees, flowers, and grasses begin their annual awakening. Fortunately rain literally washes pollen grains out of the lower atmosphere, so relief is on the way this Wednesday afternoon. As shown on the left graphic panel, a small low-pressure system will form over southwestern Virginia today. An associated warm front (red line) will halt its northward movement at or just below the Interstate 64 corridor.
The overall result for the Fredericksburg area will be increasing clouds this morning, with rain arriving after the lunch hour. Temperatures locally will top out in the upper 60s vs. the 70s south of the aforementioned warm front. The cooler air will keep any potential severe weather south of the ‘Burg, with a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms extending across most of southern Virginia.
Rain chances will taper off locally after midnight, with light showers continuing through the pre-dawn hours. Total expected precipitation amounts from this event are shown on the right graphic panel, with rain gauges in the Fredericksburg vicinity registering nearly a half-inch of liquid. Fog will then become likely for the early Thursday morning commute as overnight temperatures drop to the mid-50s, the same as the existing dew point values.
Around sunrise Thursday, a cold front (blue line in the northwest portion of the left graphic panel) will sweep through the Fredericksburg region and scour away the moisture. Winds will swap around out of the west, and Thursday’s skies will gradually improve from cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s once again, still a couple of degrees below the mid-April average.
A look ahead reveals slightly cooler than normal temperatures and dry weather continuing through the upcoming weekend. All in all, it’s a nice April forecast, with a brief midweek break in the pollening!