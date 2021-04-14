FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: April showers will bring some relief from pollen

Midweek precipitation will reduce pollen levels in and around Fredericksburg.

Spring has one main drawback for allergy sufferers: an extended period of elevated pollen levels as trees, flowers, and grasses begin their annual awakening. Fortunately rain literally washes pollen grains out of the lower atmosphere, so relief is on the way this Wednesday afternoon. As shown on the left graphic panel, a small low-pressure system will form over southwestern Virginia today. An associated warm front (red line) will halt its northward movement at or just below the Interstate 64 corridor.

The overall result for the Fredericksburg area will be increasing clouds this morning, with rain arriving after the lunch hour. Temperatures locally will top out in the upper 60s vs. the 70s south of the aforementioned warm front. The cooler air will keep any potential severe weather south of the ‘Burg, with a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms extending across most of southern Virginia.