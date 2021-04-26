FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Bermuda high bringing summer-like temps

The last week of April features a dramatic warm-up for the Fredericksburg area.

Sunday night’s breeziness was due to the pressure gradient between a departing low pressure over the Atlantic and high pressure approaching from the Great Lakes region. As this Monday morning progresses, that gradient will relax and the winds will settle down to less-raucous levels. Sunshine will abound today, and temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will rise into the upper 60s this afternoon.

A cold front that heralded the high pressure’s approach slipped south of Fredericksburg just after midnight. That same boundary will reverse directions today and become a warm front, passing north of the ‘Burg near sunset. The impetus for that reversal will be the establishment of an April variant of a typical “Bermuda High,” as illustrated by the graphic.

Clockwise circulation of air around this summer-like feature will pump very warm air into Fredericksburg and vicinity via southwesterly winds. Thus Tuesday will begin a brief stretch of much warmer than average conditions, with area thermometers soaring to the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies. Dew points will also rise tomorrow as Gulf of Mexico moisture begins to make its presence felt.