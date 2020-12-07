FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER BLOG: Will we get snow?

After a close brush with snow, the Fredericksburg area will be drier and warmer as the work week progresses.

There was a buzz about possible snow this Monday morning, thanks to low pressure centered due east of Myrtle Beach S.C., but the prospects look better farther south. The graphic (from the College of DuPage weather model website) is a good representation of where the snow was falling at 8 a.m. The snow lines up along the Interstate 64 corridor, and a peek at traffic cameras showed snow falling along and south of that highway.

Unfortunately for snow lovers in the Fredericksburg vicinity, that precipitation shield is moving almost due east. A few folks in far southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties will likely see flakes, but no accumulation. Thus for most area residents, today will just be cloudy and cool with temperatures topping out only near 40 degrees this afternoon. As that coastal low pressure pulls away, the clouds will thin and sunshine will break out for at least a couple of hours before sunset.