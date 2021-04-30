FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Blustery beginning for the weekend

Windy and cooler conditions will begin the weekend in Fredericksburg.
Blustery would be a good descriptor for today’s (Friday’s) weather. A cold front pushed through the Fredericksburg vicinity during the wee hours of this morning. That boundary, trailing south from a strong low pressure over New England, opened the door for much cooler temperatures. A significant air pressure difference between that storm center and a high pressure system over the Midwest is fostering the winds.
The result will be a very blustery and dry Friday in and around Fredericksburg. Northwest winds will be sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts well over 30 mph for much of the area. The colorful graphic from the NWS Sterling office indicates the strongest winds will be north of the Rappahannock River. Thus even stronger gusts will be possible in Stafford County, while Caroline County (pink shading) is under a Red Flag Warning for enhanced fire danger due to the winds and dry conditions.
Temperatures today will top out in the low 70s under sunny skies. Meanwhile dew points have tumbled from Thursday’s sticky 60s down to the low 30s as the dry air behind the cold front has bulldozed away the humidity. Sunset today will occur at 8 p.m., but the winds won’t subside this evening as they normally would, thanks to an upper air disturbance moving through. If anything winds, will be stronger and gustier tonight than during the daylight hours.
Saturday will begin the month of May with morning lows in the mid-40s and continued northwest winds. However, Saturday’s breezes will be a bit less vigorous, with sustained winds in the 10-12 mph range gusting occasionally to 20 mph. Sunny skies will help afternoon temperatures boost into the low 70s, just about average for May 1.
Sunday looks to be the better weekend day for outdoor activities. The wind will calm down to more reasonable levels and swap around from the southwest, allowing warmer air to re-enter the Fredericksburg area. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s, but dew points will remain in the low 50s, a pretty comfortable humidity level.
Happy Friday!