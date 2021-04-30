FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Blustery beginning for the weekend

Windy and cooler conditions will begin the weekend in Fredericksburg.

Blustery would be a good descriptor for today’s (Friday’s) weather. A cold front pushed through the Fredericksburg vicinity during the wee hours of this morning. That boundary, trailing south from a strong low pressure over New England, opened the door for much cooler temperatures. A significant air pressure difference between that storm center and a high pressure system over the Midwest is fostering the winds.

The result will be a very blustery and dry Friday in and around Fredericksburg. Northwest winds will be sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts well over 30 mph for much of the area. The colorful graphic from the NWS Sterling office indicates the strongest winds will be north of the Rappahannock River. Thus even stronger gusts will be possible in Stafford County, while Caroline County (pink shading) is under a Red Flag Warning for enhanced fire danger due to the winds and dry conditions.

