FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Calm, dry days ahead for region

Dry conditions will continue into the weekend for Fredericksburg.

This Wednesday’s temperature regime is somewhat topsy-turvy thanks to a cold front wobbling over Northern Virginia. Shortly after midnight, temperatures at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington all hovered in the mid-50s. By dawn, thermometers at those sites registered 35, 34, and 40 degrees, respectively, as that front slipped just south of the region.

By mid-afternoon, those readings will bump up to the mid-60s after the boundary edges back north of Fredericksburg as a warm front. The increasingly higher March sun angle will aid in the warming process, along with southerly breezes which will guide warmer air into the area. No rain will occur and only a few clouds will result from that back-and-forth frontal movement.

In fact, no rain is expected through the weekend since the Fredericksburg vicinity lies between the polar jet and the subtropical jet streams (see graphic). The former is keeping colder air locked up north of the Mason–Dixon line, while the latter is suppressing moisture down along the Gulf Coast states. This “split flow” regime maintains a quiet status quo for the areas located between these two upper air streams. Thus, no significant storm systems will affect the ‘Burg over the next several days.

The western portion of the aforementioned front will finally pass through Fredericksburg on Thursday morning. Winds will swap around out of the north and become gusty, ushering in somewhat cooler air. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will still top out in the upper 50s, several degrees above average highs for the first week in March.

Friday then looks to be the coolest day of the week. Another manifestation of the cold air damming wedge will set up as high pressure slides across New England. Cool surface air will “wedge” its way south along the Piedmont and coastal plain all the way into Georgia. The end of the work week will thus feature a few more clouds in and around Fredericksburg, with afternoon temperatures halting their rise in the upper 40s.

Details about the weekend weather will be forthcoming in Friday’s Weather Blog entry. Meanwhile, happy hump day!