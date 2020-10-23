FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Chilly change coming this weekend

A change of weather is in store for Fredericksburg this weekend.

This work week has featured idyllic October weather for Fredericksburg and vicinity—with the exception of the thick morning fogs, that is. Today has borne that out with yet another dense fog advisory in place through the late morning hours. Some area folks may actually be feeling some drizzle, thanks to the high moisture content of the lower atmosphere. (Unfortunately for snow lovers the old saw about the number of October fogs equaling the number of winter snows has no scientific basis.)

But, just as during the past few mornings, the fog will dissipate as temperatures warm into the upper 70s yet again this afternoon. Today’s weather will wind up being a carbon copy of the past couple of days, with plenty of sunshine and light southerly winds. Saturday will start out much the same way, with another round of morning fog possible, but then Fredericksburg’s weather will begin to turn.