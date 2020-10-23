FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Chilly change coming this weekend

A change of weather is in store for Fredericksburg this weekend.
This work week has featured idyllic October weather for Fredericksburg and vicinity—with the exception of the thick morning fogs, that is. Today has borne that out with yet another dense fog advisory in place through the late morning hours. Some area folks may actually be feeling some drizzle, thanks to the high moisture content of the lower atmosphere. (Unfortunately for snow lovers the old saw about the number of October fogs equaling the number of winter snows has no scientific basis.)
But, just as during the past few mornings, the fog will dissipate as temperatures warm into the upper 70s yet again this afternoon. Today’s weather will wind up being a carbon copy of the past couple of days, with plenty of sunshine and light southerly winds. Saturday will start out much the same way, with another round of morning fog possible, but then Fredericksburg’s weather will begin to turn.
A cold front which has been lollygagging over the Midwestern states will finally cross the Appalachians tomorrow, pushed along by an advancing upper level trough. That surface boundary will trigger showers in the Fredericksburg area Saturday afternoon with some rumbles of thunder possible south of the U.S. 17 corridor. Local thermometers will reach the upper 70s again tomorrow before the clouds and precipitation roll in after 3 p.m.
Saturday night, the front will continue southward while a strong high pressure center looks to build in across New England. That setup is a favorite recipe for cold air damming in the Mid-Atlantic and that unpleasant weather feature will characterize Sunday’s weather. The graphic portrays the CAD wedge in place across Virginia Sunday afternoon with overcast skies and drizzle likely. Fredericksburg area temperatures will struggle to climb into the mid-50s Sunday for a chilly, dreary end to the weekend.
Fortunately conditions by early next week look much milder with no truly cold air nearby. Meanwhile the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season marches on, with Hurricane Epsilon now northeast of Bermuda and headed away from North America while yet another disturbance (perhaps to become Zeta?) is gathering strength in the Caribbean. The latter is worth keeping an eye on as it could pose yet another tropical threat to the battered Gulf Coast sometime next week.
