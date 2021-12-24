FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Christmas forecast is bright, but not white

Warm and mostly dry for Christmas weekend in the Fredericksburg area.

Counterclockwise air flowing around high pressure off the East Coast will pump warm air northward into the Fredericksburg area this holiday weekend. A light southwesterly breeze will help boost today’s (Friday’s) afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s, some 10 degrees above the Christmas Eve average. Skies look to be partly to mostly sunny as the sun plays tag with clouds across the region.

Christmas Day will turn even milder behind a warm front which will lift northward during the wee hours of Saturday morning. That boundary, coupled with an upper level disturbance, may trigger a few light showers scattered around the Fredericksburg vicinity late tonight. By noon Saturday any leftover showers will give way to mostly sunny skies, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Southwesterly breezes will increase in intensity, gusting over 20 mph ahead of a cold front approaching from the west.