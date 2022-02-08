FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Support Local Journalism
Here is a list of Fredericksburg area closings or late openings due to weather:
- Spotsylvania County schools will open on a 2-hour delay. Twelve-month employees should report on time as safety permits.
- Caroline County schools will open on a 2-hour delay. Virtual VA students in grades 6-12 will follow normal school hours.
- St. Patrick Catholic School is on a 2-hour delay. Hot lunch will still be served.
