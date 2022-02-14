FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS AND DELAYS--UPDATE

Here is an updated list of Fredericksburg-area closings or delayed openings due to winter weather:
- Stafford County Public Schools are closed. Staff telework. Students asynchronous.
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed with remote learning for students. Twelve-month employees should report two hours late as weather permits. Essential personnel will report at specified times.
- Caroline County Public Schools closed. Students in Virtual Virginia grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.
- King George County Schools closed. Code 1 for 12-month employees.
- Fredericksburg City Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
- Faith Baptist School will open at 10 a.m.
- Faith Baptist Childcare Center closed.
- St. Patrick School closed. Students will transition to virtual learning. Log in to Schoology at 9 a.m. for assignments.
- Fredericksburg Academy will open on a 90-minute delay.