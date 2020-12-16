FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS FOR THURSDAY 12/17

Here is a list of Fredericksburg-area schools, agencies, businesses and other organizations that have reported closings or delayed openings Thursday because of bad weather. Please check back for updates:

SCHOOLS

Spotsylvania County Public Schools. Virtual synchronous learning day for all students. All buildings will be closed. 12-month employees Code 2.

Stafford County Public Schools, asynchronous learning for all levels. Staff may telework. Morning meetings will not be held for elementary students. YMCA will be closed.

Caroline County Public Schools, 2-hour delay for all students and staff.

South Stafford Christian School, 2-hour delay. Will reassess at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Faith Baptist School, delayed until 10 a.m.

King George County Public Schools, all virtual and school-based learning will begin two hours late.

Orange County Public Schools closed for all students and staff. This includes virtual and in-person learning. Essential personnel should report to work at 10 a.m.

GOVERNMENT