FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area.

Caroline County Public Schools are closed Monday. Students enrolled in Virtual Virginia grades 6-12 have a full day of school.

Stafford County Public School staff will telework Monday, which is a professional day. Classes are not scheduled to resume until Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will be closed on Code Red Monday. Essential workers should report when road conditions are safe. Classes are not scheduled to resume until Tuesday.

Spotsylvania Circuit Court and Clerk's Office is closed Monday. Those scheduled to report for jury duty on Monday need to report Tuesday.

King George General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be delayed until noon Monday.

All Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches will be closed Monday and curbside pickup will not be available.

Check back for updates.