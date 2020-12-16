FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

A list of Fredericksburg-area schools, businesses and organizations that have reported plans to close or delay opening Wednesday due to expected bad weather. Please check back for updates.
SCHOOLS
Stafford County students asynchronous learning. Staff may telework. No curbside or bus meal distribution. Families may pick up two meals Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Orange County schools closed both in-person and virtual learning.
BUSINESSES
Chancellorsville Counseling, 2217 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. All clients scheduled for in-office 12/16/2020 will be virtual at normal appointment time.
Rappahannock Goodwill Industries Workforce Center in Orange closed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.