FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Wednesday.

Caroline County Public Schools are closed. Virtual Virginia students grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.

Stafford County Public Schools are closed. Emergency staff only report.

Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will be closed on Code Red. Essential workers should report when road conditions are safe.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed. Code 1 for essential employees as safety permits.

King George County schools are closed. Code 3 for 12-month employees.

King George General District and Juvenile Courts are closed. All criminal and traffic cases will be continued.

Fredericksburg city government offices will open on a two-hour delay.

Spotsylvania County government offices and facilities, including the convenience centers and Livingston Landfill, are closed.

Stafford County government offices are closed.

St. Patrick Catholic School is closed.