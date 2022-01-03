FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.
Caroline County Public Schools are closed Tuesday. Virtual Virginia students grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.
Stafford County Public Schools are closed Tuesday. Emergency staff only report.
Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will be closed on Code Red Tuesday. Essential workers should report when road conditions are safe.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed Tuesday.
King George County schools are closed Tuesday. Code 3 for 12-month employees.
Spotsylvania County government offices and facilities, including the convenience centers and Livingston Landfill, are closed Tuesday.
Stafford County government offices are closed Tuesday.
Fredericksburg city administrative offices are closed Tuesday.
Orange County government offices, libraries, collection sites and the landfill are closed Tuesday.
Caroline County government offices will be closed Tuesday.
Caroline County Circuit Court and Clerk's Office are closed Tuesday.
Stafford County District, Circuit and Juvenile and Domestic relations courts are closed Tuesday.
The Rappahannock Regional Landfill is closed Tuesday.
Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg offices in Fredericksburg and Stafford are closed Tuesday.
All Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches will be closed Tuesday and curbside pickup will not be available.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board's clinics, buildings and day support programs are closed Tuesday.
Dawning Point Chatham Ltd. is closed Tuesday.
Mosaic Care Center is closed Tuesday.
FAHASS is closed Tuesday.