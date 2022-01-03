FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.

Caroline County Public Schools are closed Tuesday. Virtual Virginia students grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.

Stafford County Public Schools are closed Tuesday. Emergency staff only report.

Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will be closed on Code Red Tuesday. Essential workers should report when road conditions are safe.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed Tuesday.

King George County schools are closed Tuesday. Code 3 for 12-month employees.

Spotsylvania County government offices and facilities, including the convenience centers and Livingston Landfill, are closed Tuesday.

Stafford County government offices are closed Tuesday.

Fredericksburg city administrative offices are closed Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Orange County government offices, libraries, collection sites and the landfill are closed Tuesday.

Caroline County government offices will be closed Tuesday.