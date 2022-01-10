 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS
0 Comments
top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Monday.

Caroline County Public Schools will not have  classes. Staff reports at 10 a.m. Virtual Virginia students grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.

Stafford County Public Schools will not have classes. Staff reports at 10 a.m. for a professional day. Telework authorized with supervisor notification.

Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will not have classes. Staff  reports on a two-hour delay for a teachers work day. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will not have classes. A teachers workday will begin at 10 a.m.

King George County schools will open on a two-hour delay.  

Fredericksburg Academy will open on a two-hour delay.

Faith Baptist School will open at 10 a.m.

Faith Baptist Childcare Center will open at 10 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert