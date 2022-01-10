FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Monday.

Caroline County Public Schools will not have classes. Staff reports at 10 a.m. Virtual Virginia students grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.

Stafford County Public Schools will not have classes. Staff reports at 10 a.m. for a professional day. Telework authorized with supervisor notification.

Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will not have classes. Staff reports on a two-hour delay for a teachers work day.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will not have classes. A teachers workday will begin at 10 a.m.

King George County schools will open on a two-hour delay.

Fredericksburg Academy will open on a two-hour delay.

Faith Baptist School will open at 10 a.m.

Faith Baptist Childcare Center will open at 10 a.m.