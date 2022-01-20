 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Friday, Jan. 21.

  • Spotsylvania County Public Schools will have a 2-hour delay on Friday. The system will reassess conditions in the morning, so there may be an update. Twelve-month employees should report on time as safety permits.
  • Caroline County Public Schools will have a remote learning/work day for students and staff.
  • St. Patrick Catholic School will continue with virtual learning for Friday. Students should log in to Schoology at 9 a.m.
