FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Thursday.
Caroline County Public Schools are closed. Virtual Virginia students grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.
Stafford County Public Schools are closed through Friday. Emergency staff only report.
Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will be closed on Code Red through Friday. Essential workers should report when road conditions are safe.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed through Friday. Code 1 for essential employees as safety permits.
King George County schools are closed. Code 3 for 12-month employees.
King George General District and Juvenile Courts will open at 10 a.m.
Spotsylvania County government offices and facilities, including the convenience centers and Livingston Landfill, are closed.
Stafford County government offices are closed. The regional landfill opens at 9 a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic School is closed.
Stafford County District, Circuit and Juvenile and Domestic relations courts are closed.
Orange County Visitors Center is closed.
The Orange County Landfill, Lake of the Woods collection center and Unionville Collection Center will open at 10 a.m.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board's outpatient clinics open at 10 a.m.; call ahead to confirm the provider is present. All day programs are closed to participants. Staff should report to help with other programs.
District 21 Probation and Parole will open at 10:15 a.m. Please call your officer before reporting to make sure they are available.
Mosaic Care Center is closed.
FAHASS is closed.