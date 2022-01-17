FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Tuesday.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed, with remote learning for students. Twelve-month employees should report two-hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel will report at specified times.

Stafford County Public Schools will be on asynchronous learning for students. Staff will report at 10 a.m.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay. Essential workers report when road conditions allow.

Caroline County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

King George County Public County schools will open on a two-hour delay.

Orange County Public Schools are closed for classes. Essential personnel report at 8 a.m. Twelve-month employees report at 10 a.m.

The Summit Academy will open on a one-hour delay.

St. Patrick Catholic School will be virtual. Students should log in to Schoology by 9 a.m.

Orange County government offices will open on a two-hour delay.

All Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches will open at 10 a.m.