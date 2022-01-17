 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS
0 Comments
alert top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Tuesday.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed, with remote learning for students. Twelve-month employees should report two-hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel will report at specified times.

Stafford County Public Schools will be on asynchronous learning for students. Staff will report at 10 a.m. 

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay. Essential workers report when road conditions allow.

Caroline County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

King George County Public County schools will open on a two-hour delay. 

Orange County Public Schools are closed for classes. Essential personnel report at 8 a.m. Twelve-month employees report at 10 a.m. 

The Summit Academy will open on a one-hour delay. 

St. Patrick Catholic School will be virtual. Students should log in to Schoology by 9 a.m. 

Orange County government offices will open on a two-hour delay.

All Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches will open at 10 a.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert