FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Thursday, Jan. 20. This is an updated version of the file, which previously showed the incorrect list of closings.
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed, with remote learning for students. Twelve-month employees should report two-hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel will report at specified times.
Stafford County Public Schools has announced an asynchronous, virtual-only day. All school buildings will be closed. Staff will telework. Students will participate in asynchronous instruction. Assignments will be posted by 10 a.m. if they were not already provided. Students who do not have access to the internet will be given extended time once we return to school to complete the assignment without penalty.
