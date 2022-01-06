 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS
0 Comments
alert top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Friday.

Caroline County Public Schools are closed. Virtual Virginia students grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.

Stafford County Public Schools are closed. Emergency staff only report.

Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will be closed on Code Red. Essential workers should report when road conditions are safe.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed. Code 1 for essential employees as safety permits.

King George County schools are closed. Code 3 for 12-month employees.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

King George General District and Juvenile Courts will open at noon. 

Spotsylvania County government offices and facilities opening on two-hour delay. Livingston Landfill and Chancellor, Mine Road, Lee Hill and Marshall Park convenience centers open at 10 a.m. 

Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court is closed. 

Stafford County District, Circuit and Juvenile and Domestic relations courts will tentatively open at 10 a.m. Status will be re-evaluated at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

All Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches will be closed and curbside pickup will not be available.

Mosaic Care Center will open on a two-hour delay.

FAHASS will open on two-hour delay.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert