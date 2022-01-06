FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER CLOSINGS

This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Friday.

Caroline County Public Schools are closed. Virtual Virginia students grades 6-12 will have a full day of instruction.

Stafford County Public Schools are closed. Emergency staff only report.

Fredericksburg City Public School buildings will be closed on Code Red. Essential workers should report when road conditions are safe.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed. Code 1 for essential employees as safety permits.

King George County schools are closed. Code 3 for 12-month employees.

King George General District and Juvenile Courts will open at noon.

Spotsylvania County government offices and facilities opening on two-hour delay. Livingston Landfill and Chancellor, Mine Road, Lee Hill and Marshall Park convenience centers open at 10 a.m.

Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court is closed.