FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Clouds and rain coming, but ice stays away

A coastal storm will bring clouds and showers to start the week in the Fredericksburg area.

Low pressure developing off the southeastern U.S. coast has scrambled today’s—Monday’s—weather outlook in the Fredericksburg area. Up until this past weekend, most forecast models were pooh-poohing the effects of this weak system on Virginia, keeping the moisture off the coast. It wasn’t until Sunday that concern arose about the potential for freezing rain this morning along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Fortunately for Monday morning commuters, that threat didn’t arise. While moisture crept northward along the Chesapeake Bay, much drier air is holding fast to the west. The graphic illustrates this with this morning’s surface observations showing lower dew points (blue numbers) west and north of the green line. That dryness kept any precipitation—frozen or otherwise—away from Fredericksburg and the I-95 corridor this morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}