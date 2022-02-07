FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Clouds and rain coming, but ice stays away

A coastal storm will bring clouds and showers to start the week in the Fredericksburg area.
Low pressure developing off the southeastern U.S. coast has scrambled today’s—Monday’s—weather outlook in the Fredericksburg area. Up until this past weekend, most forecast models were pooh-poohing the effects of this weak system on Virginia, keeping the moisture off the coast. It wasn’t until Sunday that concern arose about the potential for freezing rain this morning along the Interstate 95 corridor.
Fortunately for Monday morning commuters, that threat didn’t arise. While moisture crept northward along the Chesapeake Bay, much drier air is holding fast to the west. The graphic illustrates this with this morning’s surface observations showing lower dew points (blue numbers) west and north of the green line. That dryness kept any precipitation—frozen or otherwise—away from Fredericksburg and the I-95 corridor this morning.
However, that low pressure system will move northeast today, and the moister air will eventually work its way into Fredericksburg and vicinity. But by the time precipitation does arrive, temperatures will be well above freezing. Thus Monday will be cloudy and damp with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Area rain gauges will register between a tenth and a quarter-inch of liquid rain today, with no concerns about frozen stuff.
Precipitation will exit the region tonight as the low pressure center moves away. It’s entirely possible that flakes could fly late this evening as temperatures cool back down, but little or no accumulation is expected before all precipitation ends. The clouds will break up behind a weak cold front pushing through Fredericksburg during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will dawn under mostly sunny skies, with Fredericksburg area thermometers beginning the day in the upper 20s. Overall tomorrow looks to be a bit warmer, with milder Pacific air behind the aforementioned cold front vs. the frigid Arctic air which has dominated the region recently. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will approach the 50-degree mark, a couple of degrees above the early February average.
The remainder of the work week looks sunny and mild. But folks shouldn’t expect that to continue as more cold air is likely to arrive this upcoming weekend. Hey, it’s February!