FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Clouds and showers bringing slightly cooler temps

The heat will ease as clouds and showers move into the Fredericksburg area during the latter half of the work week.

Today—Wednesday—will feature one more afternoon with area thermometers touching the 90-degree mark. Skies will be mostly sunny, with the only chance of showers and storms located over the West Virginia mountains. Despite the heat and humidity at the surface in the Fredericksburg region, there is a pool of warmer than normal air overhead that will suppress thunderstorm development locally.

This convective “cap” will weaken this evening as that warm air aloft pushes off the East Coast. At the same time, a weakening cold front will creep across the Appalachians, stalling out overtop the Fredericksburg area by Thursday morning. That boundary, plus moisture pushing into the region from the northern sections of Nicholas’s remnants (see graphic), will add up to cloudy skies and chances of showers and storms tomorrow.