FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Clouds, rain and mild temps to continue

Temperatures will continue to be above average in Fredericksburg through the weekend, but clouds and rain will also stick around.
A stationary front wobbling over the area is keeping conditions somewhat unsettled today (Friday). As of this morning that boundary has crept just south of Fredericksburg, settling across the northern half of Virginia. Light showers will drift across the region today, with another round due through near the dinner hour as an upper level disturbance fosters the development of a weak low pressure center along the front.
Even with overcast skies temperatures will top out near 60 degrees this afternoon in and around Fredericksburg. Tonight rain chances look to increase, especially south of the city. Temperatures will remain mild under the blanket of clouds tonight, only dropping into the upper 40s by dawn Thursday.
Thursday’s weather will resemble today’s as the stationary front slowly drifts south. Thus tomorrow will feature more clouds and showers with afternoon temperatures again nearing 60 degrees in the Fredericksburg vicinity. Thursday night will continue to be “drippy”, but by Friday morning the aforementioned boundary and its low pressure center will have moved out of the area. The end of the work week looks to be cloudy but dry, with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid-60.
Numerical forecast model guidance indicates higher rain totals over the next couple of days will occur south of the immediate area (see graphic). But this coming weekend will be the pivot point for an overall pattern change, with much more rain on the way ahead of cooler temperatures next week. Details on the weather for New Year’s weekend will be in Friday’s blogpost.