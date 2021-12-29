FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Clouds, rain and mild temps to continue

Temperatures will continue to be above average in Fredericksburg through the weekend, but clouds and rain will also stick around.

A stationary front wobbling over the area is keeping conditions somewhat unsettled today (Friday). As of this morning that boundary has crept just south of Fredericksburg, settling across the northern half of Virginia. Light showers will drift across the region today, with another round due through near the dinner hour as an upper level disturbance fosters the development of a weak low pressure center along the front.

Even with overcast skies temperatures will top out near 60 degrees this afternoon in and around Fredericksburg. Tonight rain chances look to increase, especially south of the city. Temperatures will remain mild under the blanket of clouds tonight, only dropping into the upper 40s by dawn Thursday.