FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Clouds, rain dampen fall's splendor

The Fredericksburg area will deal with clouds and showers for the next several days.

The currently stuck weather pattern is illustrated on the annotated water vapor satellite view (see graphic). The “cut-off” upper low mentioned in Monday’s blogpost hasn’t moved much and is now centered over the Mississippi River valley. This feature is pumping Gulf of Mexico moisture northward.

Meanwhile, dry air north of the Mason-Dixon line is edging southward, pushed by high pressure over New England. Clockwise circulation around that high pressure is bringing Atlantic moisture into the Fredericksburg area via easterly winds.

Fredericksburg and vicinity being right in the middle of all these features means an extended period of cloudy skies and light precipitation locally. Today—Wednesday—area thermometers will top out in the mid-70s, with local rain gauges recording between a tenth and a quarter-inch of liquid. Overnight lows will sag only into the mid-60s amid more scattered showers.