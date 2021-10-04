FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cloudy, rainy week ahead for region

A pattern change will render this week cloudy and damp in Fredericksburg.

Last week’s awesome conditions will be but a memory this week as the weather pattern has flipped. The upper air circulation this week is more summer-like with the jet stream (black line on graphic) having retreated north into Canada again. Meanwhile a “cut-off” upper low will form west of the Appalachians (red dotted circle), so labeled because it will be separated from the jet stream steering currents. This feature will drift across the Midwest much of the work week, spinning counter-clockwise and pumping Gulf of Mexico moisture northward into Virginia.

The result for the Fredericksburg area will be generally cloudy skies today (Monday), albeit with some peeks of sunshine. Those brief sunny periods will stir up convection, with showers and thunderstorms likely to dampen the ground during the late afternoon and evening hours. While no severe weather is anticipated folks should keep an eye on the sky for changing conditions. Temperatures today will reach the lower 80s accompanied by dew points climbing into the sticky upper 60s.