FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cloudy skies, possible rain headed our way

Sunny skies will give way to clouds late Wednesday from east to west across the Fredericksburg region.

A pesky low pressure system continues to swirl around off the East Coast, having slowly drifted southwest over the past couple of days. In this part of the world, westward movement of a weather system is referred to as “retrograde” motion. That low pressure will continue southwestward, finally making landfall near the border of South Carolina and Georgia by sunset on Thursday.

Wednesday will begin sunny, but clouds will move back in from east to west as the afternoon wears on. King George and Caroline counties will see sunshine becoming scarce during the lunch hour, while areas further west will cloud over later in the afternoon. High temperatures will respond to this progressive overcast, with upper 60s expected east of I–95 and low 70s west of the interstate.

Counterclockwise circulation around that low pressure center has created a prolonged fetch of northeasterly winds. That, in turn, has had an effect on area rivers as water piles up along shorelines. As a result, King George County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory (light green shading on graphic) until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, counties farther down the Northern Neck and along the western shores of the Chesapeake Bay are under Coastal Flood Warnings (dark green shading).

Wednesday night, the clouds will continue to thicken, insulating the Fredericksburg area from overnight heat loss and keeping temperatures from dropping below the mid-50s. Thursday will thus be cloudy with a chance of showers anytime after breakfast. Those northeasterly breezes will continue all day, and afternoon high temperatures will flirt with the 70 degree mark.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night, with Friday looking damp and cloudy. Unfortunately the upcoming weekend weather doesn’t look to start off on a pleasant note, but Sunday may be salvageable. Friday’s Weather Blog entry will take a closer look at the details.