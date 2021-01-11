FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cloudy start to typical January week

A cloudy Monday will give way to a mostly sunny work week in the Fredericksburg area.

The storm system which provided a rare snowfall over southern states this past weekend will remain too far south to do the same for Fredericksburg. That surface low pressure is tracking along the Gulf Coast and the upper air energy supporting it will dissipate as today progresses. The chief result locally will be a cloudy Monday with a slight chance of afternoon showers across southern sections of Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Overnight temperatures bottomed out at 24, 23, and 27 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. Monday afternoon, those same thermometers will register highs in the mid-40s, about average at this point on the calendar. In fact, there is little indication of below-average January chill anytime over the next 10 days, although that may change later this month.

Keep in mind that we are firmly in the grasp of a La Nina weather pattern, which generally keeps winters across the southeastern states warmer than normal. The graphic shows the forecast jet stream winds Tuesday morning. The warm moist subtropical jet axis is south of the Fredericksburg area while the cold and dry polar jet remains to the north, a typical La Nina result.