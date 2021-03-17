FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cloudy Wednesday, powerful storm system to monitor Thursday

The ubiquitous cold air damming wedge kept the Fredericksburg vicinity locked in under the clouds Tuesday. Local thermometers topped out in the mid-40s on Tuesday, 10 degrees below average for the date. Fog and mist are the story this Wednesday morning, with the damp murkiness easing off as the morning progresses. Official forecasts call for high temperatures in the 50s around the ‘Burg this afternoon.
However, those temperature readings will only be possible if the sun manages to break through the clouds in and around Fredericksburg today. It seems likely that “Da Wedge” will keep the sun from showing its face much, so the afternoon highs are likely to max out in the low and mid-50s. (The average high temperature on St. Patrick’s Day is 57 degrees.)
A strong upper level low pressure is churning over the Texas panhandle this morning and will foster a bout of severe weather across the Deep South today. That same system will bring a significant chance of severe stuff to the Mid-Atlantic Thursday. The left graphic panel shows Fredericksburg and vicinity in a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) on Thursday, but the risk level ramps up quickly further south along the Interstate 95 and Interstate 85 corridors.
At the moment, Thursday just looks rainy in the Fredericksburg area, with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Over an inch of liquid is expected to collect in local gauges by the time precipitation ends on Friday. However, the odds of severe weather aren’t zero for the ‘Burg on Thursday, so have several methods of receiving warnings (local media, weather radios, smartphone alerts turned ON!!) through the day and into the evening. And check weather forecasts several times, not just once Thursday morning.
It’s somewhat ironic that Virginia’s first 2021 encounter with a severe weather threat comes during Severe Weather Awareness week. Fortuitously there is a statewide Town Hall discussion of severe weather Wednesday at 7:30 pm. The link to participate is provided on the right graphic panel. Take advantage of this to ask questions.