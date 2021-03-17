FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cloudy Wednesday, powerful storm system to monitor Thursday

The ubiquitous cold air damming wedge kept the Fredericksburg vicinity locked in under the clouds Tuesday. Local thermometers topped out in the mid-40s on Tuesday, 10 degrees below average for the date. Fog and mist are the story this Wednesday morning, with the damp murkiness easing off as the morning progresses. Official forecasts call for high temperatures in the 50s around the ‘Burg this afternoon.

However, those temperature readings will only be possible if the sun manages to break through the clouds in and around Fredericksburg today. It seems likely that “Da Wedge” will keep the sun from showing its face much, so the afternoon highs are likely to max out in the low and mid-50s. (The average high temperature on St. Patrick’s Day is 57 degrees.)

A strong upper level low pressure is churning over the Texas panhandle this morning and will foster a bout of severe weather across the Deep South today. That same system will bring a significant chance of severe stuff to the Mid-Atlantic Thursday. The left graphic panel shows Fredericksburg and vicinity in a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) on Thursday, but the risk level ramps up quickly further south along the Interstate 95 and Interstate 85 corridors.