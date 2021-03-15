FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold, damp March conditions interrupt spring's arrival

The brief taste of spring weather is over and it’s back to typical March conditions in Fredericksburg area.
Last week’s prolonged stretch of dry and mild weather is in the rearview mirror as the new work week begins. The graphic illustrates expected precipitation totals through Saturday morning, with Fredericksburg area rain gauges likely to register a couple inches of liquid by that time. Most of that will arrive later in the week, however.
Today (Monday) began sunny in and around Fredericksburg, but clouds will roll in overhead this afternoon. Another round of a somewhat annoying series of cold air damming wedges has arrived, thanks to high pressure centered over the Great Lakes region. Northerly winds will hold afternoon high temperatures to near the 50-degree mark, several degrees below normal for the Ides of March (3/15).
A weakening upper-level disturbance over the Ohio Valley this morning will lift moist air up and over the cool surface wedge. Rain will eventually break out in the Fredericksburg vicinity after midnight, switching to a rain/snow mixture toward dawn as temperatures cool. No accumulation is expected, but Tuesday morning commuters shouldn’t be startled to see some “fuzzy rain”.
Tuesday will then be a cloudy and dreary day as the rain continues. Fredericksburg area thermometers will halt their daily rise in the mid-40s, and gusty southeasterly breezes will keep a raw feeling in the air. Some patchy fog is expected to form Tuesday afternoon while the rain slowly dwindles to a stop near sunset. Local rain gauges will register less than a quarter-inch of liquid from this event, but much more is on the way during the latter half of the week.
Another noteworthy event this week is the statewide Severe Weather Awareness emphasis. Severe weather occurs more often in Virginia than many folks realize so it was decided to have an entire week of information regarding preparation and planning. Each day, Monday through Friday, will feature a different component of severe weather. Monday’s emphasis is on Watches and Warnings and how to receive them when they are issued, while Tuesday features tornadoes (and the annual Tornado Drill).
A link to this information is available on Sterling’s National Weather Service webpage here. Local broadcast media will likely provide additional emphasis on severe weather as well.