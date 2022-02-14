FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold front brings surprise dusting, frigid temps

The Fredericksburg area’s work week begins on a cold note, but temperatures will moderate by midweek.

Sunday’s snow was mostly a no-show for the Fredericksburg area, which jives with the consistent messaging from the meteorology professionals who interpret the forecast models. (Those models provide guidance, not gospel.) Having said that, many folks were likely surprised to wake up to a minor dusting of white stuff this Valentine’s Day. The snow showers responsible are indicated on the morning satellite image shown on the graphic, and are associated with a reinforcing cold front which is progressing southeast across the Old Dominion.

Behind that boundary, northwest winds are gusting over 20 mph and dew points are diving toward the single-digit range, signifying the arrival of yet another very dry Arctic air mass in the Fredericksburg area. Despite sunny skies, local thermometers will struggle into the mid-30s this afternoon. Meanwhile wind chills will remain 5-8 degrees lower than air temperatures.

Those breezes will slowly calm toward sunset, and temperatures then look to nosedive overnight under clear skies. Tuesday will dawn with readings in the teens in the vicinity of Fredericksburg. Following that frigid start, tomorrow’s high temperature will climb back into the mid-40s, thanks to continued sunny skies and light southerly winds. That’s still a few degrees below the average highs for mid-February, but it’ll feel much warmer than Monday’s chill.

The latter half of the work week will actually feature a significant rainfall which will wash residual salt and grime off area roadways. Overall the region is moving into a milder pattern as winter’s grip slowly loosens. That’s not to say that snow is finished for this season. The right combination of a brief cold snap and sufficient moisture could still whiten the landscape around Fredericksburg. But the chances of a prolonged period of very cold conditions (a la January) are rapidly diminishing.

Happy Valentine’s Day!