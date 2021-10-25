FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold front may bring storms this evening

This week’s weather will be more unsettled than last week’s benign conditions in the Fredericksburg area.

Today—Monday—looks to be the warmest day of this week by far, with Fredericksburg area thermometers soaring into the upper 70s, possibly touching the 80-degree mark. However, this time of year what goes up that far temperature-wise must come down, sometimes with a bang. That’ll be the case late this afternoon as a strong cold front nears the area.

Per the graphic, the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather today. Gusty south winds will pump heat and moisture northward into the region while a vigorous upper level trough brings a pocket of cold air aloft across Virginia. With the addition of an approaching strong surface cold front, the conditions will be ripe for severe storms to form.

