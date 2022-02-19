FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold fronts stirring up conditions in region

A couple of cold fronts will stir up conditions in Fredericksburg this weekend.

Did you feel that? Folks sensitive to significant weather changes have likely dealt with symptoms ranging from aching joints to migraine headaches recently. The culprit is a rapid change in atmospheric pressure.

A powerful cold front approached Thursday night and then pushed through Fredericksburg just before 7 a.m. Friday morning. The most obvious weather feature associated with rapid pressure changes is the wind.

The relationship between air pressure and the wind is described as the pressure gradient, illustrated on the left graphic panel. The tighter the gradient, the stronger the wind is. The right graphic panel shows the position of the cold front during the wee hours Friday morning. The more tightly packed the brown lines (isobars) are, the more powerful the winds are. Gusts up to 39 mph were recorded Thursday night at Shannon and Stafford Regional airports as well as at the University of Mary Washington weather station.

Behind that boundary, temperatures dropped like a rock. Just before sunrise, Fredericksburg area thermometers registered abnormally warm readings in the upper 60s. As colder air spilled into the region Friday, those temperatures sagged to near 50 degrees by noon, continuing down to the 40 degree mark by the time the sun set at 5:51 pm. Meanwhile, northwesterly winds continued to be raucous, gusting over 30 mph at times.

Overnight, those breezes subsided quite a bit. Clear skies and drier air allowed temperatures to drop all the way into the mid-20s in the vicinity of Fredericksburg.

Saturday dawned under clear skies, with afternoon temperatures expected to rise to the low 50s at most locales. However, yet another cold front will zoom through the area after the lunch hour. This next boundary won’t bring any precipitation but it will usher in another round of gusty northwest winds Saturday afternoon.

Given that additional surge of cold air into the region, local temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees by sunrise Sunday, with some cooler spots dipping into the teens. Sunday then looks to be sunny but chilly with afternoon highs only in the mid-40s (albeit with much lighter winds).

The good news? Monday—Presidents Day—will feature clear skies and afternoon temperatures, which will climb back above the 60 degree mark.