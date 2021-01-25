FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold rain coming, but snow unlikely

Cloudy and damp conditions will begin the work week in Fredericksburg.
A low-pressure system currently traversing the nation’s mid-section has already pushed clouds overhead Fredericksburg this Monday morning. The overcast will thicken and lower as the day progresses, with precipitation overspreading the entire area by mid-afternoon. Surface air temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s will make it a chilly rain, totaling up to an inch or so in local gauges by Tuesday morning (see graphic).
As temperatures drop after sunset this evening, some areas of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties west of Interstate 95 could see some sleet or even a few flakes, but nothing of consequence is expected. The main wintry threat will be along and west of the Blue Ridge mountains. Meanwhile overnight temperatures in and around Fredericksburg look to hold to the mid-30s, enough above the freezing mark to keep everything liquid locally.
On Tuesday, a warm front associated with the surface low pressure will struggle northward, halting near the Interstate 64 corridor. Temperatures in Fredericksburg and vicinity will top out in the upper 40s, while folks south of Richmond may see their thermometers approach the 60-degree mark Tuesday. The rain in and around the ‘Burg will taper off during the afternoon and the clouds just may thin enough to catch a glimpse of Sol (our sun) before it sets Tuesday evening.
As for that potential for white stuff later this week? Sorry Fredericksburg snow lovers, the forecast isn’t promising. The upper-level energy for that storm is over southern California this morning and looks to swing farther south as it crosses the nation than earlier forecast model runs anticipated. There could be some flakes in the ‘Burg late Wednesday night, but amounts now look paltry given a more southern storm track.
Chalk it up to another reason for not paying attention to snow forecasts more than four or five days ahead, especially during this La Nina winter. A number of factors have to be just right for significant snow events east of the mountains in Virginia, and that just isn’t in the cards this week.