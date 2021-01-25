FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold rain coming, but snow unlikely

Cloudy and damp conditions will begin the work week in Fredericksburg.

A low-pressure system currently traversing the nation’s mid-section has already pushed clouds overhead Fredericksburg this Monday morning. The overcast will thicken and lower as the day progresses, with precipitation overspreading the entire area by mid-afternoon. Surface air temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s will make it a chilly rain, totaling up to an inch or so in local gauges by Tuesday morning (see graphic).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As temperatures drop after sunset this evening, some areas of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties west of Interstate 95 could see some sleet or even a few flakes, but nothing of consequence is expected. The main wintry threat will be along and west of the Blue Ridge mountains. Meanwhile overnight temperatures in and around Fredericksburg look to hold to the mid-30s, enough above the freezing mark to keep everything liquid locally.