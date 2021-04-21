FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold snap will briefly interrupt spring

The Fredericksburg area will experience a brief midweek return to March-like conditions.
This Wednesday morning a strong cold front is bulldozing its way across the Appalachian mountains. Poised at the West Virginia/Virginia border at dawn, the boundary will pass through the Fredericksburg vicinity near the noon hour. It will touch off showers and a few thunderstorms, with small hail possible given the cold temperatures overhead. In fact a marginal risk —level 1 of 5—for severe weather has been issued for areas along and east of Interstate 95.
Thankfully this cold front is crossing the region relatively early today, so any local storms won’t have the opportunity to strengthen. Thus the main weather risk for Fredericksburg and vicinity is strong straight line winds as the front zooms through. However, folks living farther east along the Northern Neck and on the Eastern Shore will need to keep alert for stronger storms. Once the boundary has passed, the very chilly air now over the central U.S. (see graphic) will pour in via gusty northwest winds.
High temperatures in the mid-60s will occur this morning before the front arrives. By mid-afternoon, Fredericksburg area thermometer readings will sag to the mid-50s, with the outdoors feeling even cooler thanks to winds gusting to 30 mph. Although the clouds will clear quickly this afternoon, the strong April sunshine will lose the warming battle to the invading cold air.
Thursday will dawn with Fredericksburg area temperatures in the mid-30s. The winds will pick back up during the mid-morning hours, gusting over 25 mph much of Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon will top out only in the upper 50s, 10-12 degrees below April averages. Temperatures will then nosedive back into the mid-30s late Thursday night.
The good news is that this punch of cold air won’t last long. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will climb back to near April normals. We’ll take a look at the upcoming weekend’s weather in Friday’s Weather Blog post.