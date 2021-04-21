FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold snap will briefly interrupt spring

The Fredericksburg area will experience a brief midweek return to March-like conditions.

This Wednesday morning a strong cold front is bulldozing its way across the Appalachian mountains. Poised at the West Virginia/Virginia border at dawn, the boundary will pass through the Fredericksburg vicinity near the noon hour. It will touch off showers and a few thunderstorms, with small hail possible given the cold temperatures overhead. In fact a marginal risk —level 1 of 5—for severe weather has been issued for areas along and east of Interstate 95.

Thankfully this cold front is crossing the region relatively early today, so any local storms won’t have the opportunity to strengthen. Thus the main weather risk for Fredericksburg and vicinity is strong straight line winds as the front zooms through. However, folks living farther east along the Northern Neck and on the Eastern Shore will need to keep alert for stronger storms. Once the boundary has passed, the very chilly air now over the central U.S. (see graphic) will pour in via gusty northwest winds.