FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold temps return for the weekend

A chill is in the air for the Fredericksburg area this weekend.

Following Thursday’s balmy mid-70s, thermometer readings will only top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees around Fredericksburg this Friday afternoon. The temperature plunge is courtesy of a cold November air mass which invaded the region behind last evening’s strong cold front. Today’s much cooler conditions are accompanied by gusty northwest winds, giving rise to wind chills in the mid-20s and making those heavier jackets feel good again.

As high pressure moves in overhead later this afternoon, the winds will subside, calming to a light northerly breeze after sunset. The combination of clear skies, very dry air, and light winds will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid- and upper 20s in the Fredericksburg area by dawn Saturday.

After that cold start, tomorrow afternoon will warm only to the low 50s under an increasingly cloudy sky. The aforementioned high pressure will move off the coast later on Saturday, swapping winds around from the east and then the south.