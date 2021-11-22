FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Colder temps coming

Thanksgiving week will be mostly dry in and around Fredericksburg.

The second of two cold fronts is crossing the Virginia Piedmont as this narrative is being written on Monday morning. Upper air dynamics associated with the first boundary created light showers that moved through the Fredericksburg area mostly before sunrise. The second front is the one that will usher in a chilly Canadian air mass via gusty northwesterly winds.

The sun will reappear during the late-morning hours as the dry air barrels in. Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will top out in the low 50s just after the lunch hour before the cooler regime takes over. By sunset this evening, local thermometers will be down to the mid-40s on their way to overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Those northwesterly winds will last through Tuesday, gusting over 20 mph at times during the daylight hours. Dew points will drop back into the arid range tonight, bringing back an abundance of static electricity along with the potential for chapped skin and lips. Tuesday’s high temperature in the mid-40s will be more January-like than typical late November readings for Fredericksburg.