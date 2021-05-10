FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cool and breezy week ahead

Cool temperatures and dry weather will dominate the work week.

Typical May conditions have yet to firmly establish themselves in the Fredericksburg area. The overall weather pattern will keep cooler than average temperatures in place this week while precipitation remains scarce. As part of that persistent pattern, a cold front pushed south of the ‘Burg during the pre-dawn hours this Monday morning. That boundary’s location at 8 a.m. is shown on the graphic.

Gusty north winds pumping cool air into the region will keep high temperatures several degrees below normal for this date. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will eventually struggle into the upper 60s this afternoon as the clouds thin out and strong May sunshine warms the air. The breezes will settle later today, but won’t die down completely.

Tonight, temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will drop into the mid-40s thanks to the combination of clear skies and dry air. In addition, those clear skies will provide an opportunity to view this evening’s rocket launch at 8:04 p.m. from Wallops Island. Sunset today is at 8:09 p.m., but the bright rocket engine exhaust may contrast enough with the darkening eastern sky to be detectable with the naked eye.