FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cool and cloudy start to week, with rain possible

The last work week of May is beginning cloudy and cooler in the Fredericksburg area.

Thermometers at both the Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington registered daily highs on Sunday of 92 degrees while Shannon Airport topped out at 93. Today—Monday—those same instruments won’t budge much from this morning’s readings in the low to mid-70s. That much difference is an indicator of a change in air mass, a result of a backdoor cold front being pushed south and west by strong high pressure over eastern Canada.

The graphic is the Monday morning visible satellite view across Virginia. The boundary is drawn in purple with the white arrows indicating surface wind direction. Cool moist air is being transported (“advected” is the meteorological term) from off the Atlantic, resulting in low clouds overhead the Fredericksburg area. Those clouds will hang around today, helping to keep afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s, a bit below normal for the date.

There is the potential for some much-needed rain today, but amounts look to be light in the immediate Fredericksburg vicinity. Higher rain totals will occur closer to the backdoor front, with even a few thunderstorms firing up south and west of the ‘Burg this afternoon. Clouds and a few showers will hang around the area tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s by dawn.