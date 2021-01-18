FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cool, dry week ahead

A dry week lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

After two of the past three years brought record-setting precipitation totals across much of Virginia, it’s nice to see that this week will remain dry. Today—Martin Luther King Jr. Day—began cloudy, but will turn partly sunny as the day progresses. A cold front (blue line on graphic) draped over western parts of the Old Dominion will push eastward this morning, reaching Fredericksburg near the lunch hour.

That boundary, driven by an upper level trough, will turn Fredericksburg area winds out of the west once it crosses the Interstate 95 corridor. Gusts behind the front will top 20 mph, making temperatures feel a few degrees cooler than this afternoon’s actual high in the mid-40s. That may feel chilly, but it’s near the average daily maximum for January.

Overnight skies will clear and area thermometers will drop to the mid-20s by dawn Tuesday. Tuesday will then be sunny and milder, with Fredericksburg’s temperature topping out in the low 50s and featuring less breezy conditions. Yet another dry cold front will press through the region near sunset tomorrow, bringing cooler air for Wednesday.

Zonal flow (i.e. generally west-to-east motion) of the jet stream overhead will keep weather systems moving quickly across the country this week, with little opportunity to draw Gulf of Mexico moisture northward. The next chance for any measurable precipitation looks to be next Monday. At the moment, that’s too far out to have any confidence as to what form the precipitation will arrive in. We’ll keep an eye on it nonetheless.