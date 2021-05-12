FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cool spring will continue

Cooler-than-average temperatures will continue through the weekend.

The numbers on the graphic are today’s (Wednesday’s) predicted high temperatures across the lower 48 states. The color shading indicates whether those numbers are warmer or cooler than the average for May 12, with white representing areas expected to see normal highs. Virginia continues to be on the cool side of things. Today’s Fredericksburg-area high temperature in the upper 60s is more typical of April than May.

This morning’s clouds are from a storm system scooting across southern Georgia. The National Weather Service radar in Sterling is hinting at showers near Charlottesville, but that precipitation isn’t reaching the surface. The air across the northern half of Virginia is very dry, so any moisture falling out of the clouds is evaporating rather than dampening the ground. The meteorological term for that evaporating precipitation is “virga.”

The clouds will thin after lunch as that system moves off the Southeastern coast, and generally sunny skies will then take over locally for the rest of the work week. Fredericksburg-area temperatures look to dive into the low 40s tonight, thanks to the combination of light winds, clear skies and dry air. After that chilly start, Thursday will warm into the low 70s during the afternoon, still several degrees below May averages.