FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps are jetting in from Canada

A pattern shift will lead to cooler temperatures and lower humidity in the Fredericksburg area for much of the work week.

The jet stream is returning to the eastern U.S. from an early season vacation up over Canada. A dip (trough) developing across the East will allow cooler and less humid air to replace the hot and soggy air mass that enveloped Fredericksburg last week. Of course, the flip side is that a northward bulge (a ridge) in the jet stream will bring the western half of the nation very hot temperatures.

Another characteristic of eastern U.S. troughs is a series of of surface cold fronts, one of which is poised over West Virginia this Monday morning. That boundary will slowly move east today, crossing through the Fredericksburg area just after the lunch hour. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon, perhaps accompanied by a scattered shower or two, thanks to that front. However, more vigorous convection will occur with a second cold front, which arrives near midnight.

