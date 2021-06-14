FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps are jetting in from Canada

A pattern shift will lead to cooler temperatures and lower humidity in the Fredericksburg area for much of the work week.
The jet stream is returning to the eastern U.S. from an early season vacation up over Canada. A dip (trough) developing across the East will allow cooler and less humid air to replace the hot and soggy air mass that enveloped Fredericksburg last week. Of course, the flip side is that a northward bulge (a ridge) in the jet stream will bring the western half of the nation very hot temperatures.
Another characteristic of eastern U.S. troughs is a series of of surface cold fronts, one of which is poised over West Virginia this Monday morning. That boundary will slowly move east today, crossing through the Fredericksburg area just after the lunch hour. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon, perhaps accompanied by a scattered shower or two, thanks to that front. However, more vigorous convection will occur with a second cold front, which arrives near midnight.
That second boundary will be accompanied by upper-air support, which will likely fire up strong thunderstorms. The left graphic panel indicates the immediate Fredericksburg area is under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms, with a Slight Risk located just to the north. These storms will affect the ‘Burg very late this evening after most folks have headed to bed. Thus it’s important to have a weather warning source (NOAA weather radio, smartphone apps, etc) which will wake folks up in case of impending severe weather.
Behind this second boundary, cooler and drier Canadian air will enter the region. Tuesday will thus turn out mostly sunny, with highs in the low 80s accompanied by noticeably lower humidity. A northwest breeze will make Tuesday feel like a pleasantly normal mid-June day. And yet another cold front will swing through the Fredericksburg vicinity Wednesday to reinforce the comfortable conditions.
Of course, we can’t forget that the Atlantic hurricane season officially started June 1. The right graphic panel shows a disturbance (the red X) off the Carolina coastline, which may soon become “Bill." It will stay off the coast far enough to pose no threat to the U.S. mainland. But there are already two other disturbances (yellow X’s) that the National Hurricane Center is watching.
Happy Monday!