FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps coming this weekend

A change is in the air for the weekend in the Fredericksburg area.
Someone has said all good things must end, and that is true with this week’s spring-like conditions as well. This Friday morning, a cold front lurks northwest of Fredericksburg as depicted on the visible satellite image. Cooler temperatures to the north of the boundary will eventually take over from the warm 50s and 60s now in place across Virginia.
Before that cool-down occurs, Friday will be mostly cloudy, with local thermometers touching the 70-degree mark one more time. As the front eases south through the Fredericksburg area, it may touch off a few showers, but there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with. In fact, area rain gauges will have difficulty even registering a liquid total.
After that boundary pushes well south of the region, Saturday will be mostly sunny but cooler, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Northerly breezes during the morning will calm after lunch as high pressure settles in over the Mid-Atlantic. Skies will remain mostly clear Saturday night as temperatures drop into the mid-30s by dawn Sunday.
The latter half of the weekend looks a bit warmer but breezier. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-60s Sunday afternoon, but northwest winds will increase as well, gusting over 20 mph at times as a stronger high pressure system builds southward from Canada. The chief result of that system will arrive Monday, creating another annoying cold air damming wedge to start the next work week. There may even be some flakes Monday night.
Speaking of flakes, today’s date, March 12, marked the beginning of a major East Coast blizzard in 1993. Known as both the “Storm of the Century” and the “Superstorm of 1993,” it resulted in everything from tornadoes plus a derecho crossing Florida to deep snows from parts of Alabama northward. Fredericksburg saw 6-plus inches of wind driven wet snow mixed with sleet while Washington, D.C., recorded 13 inches. The strong winds and record low temperatures were responsible for a number of deaths, with 13 Virginia residents perishing from this storm.
March weather can be fickle around these parts!