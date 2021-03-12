FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps coming this weekend

A change is in the air for the weekend in the Fredericksburg area.

Someone has said all good things must end, and that is true with this week’s spring-like conditions as well. This Friday morning, a cold front lurks northwest of Fredericksburg as depicted on the visible satellite image. Cooler temperatures to the north of the boundary will eventually take over from the warm 50s and 60s now in place across Virginia.

Before that cool-down occurs, Friday will be mostly cloudy, with local thermometers touching the 70-degree mark one more time. As the front eases south through the Fredericksburg area, it may touch off a few showers, but there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with. In fact, area rain gauges will have difficulty even registering a liquid total.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After that boundary pushes well south of the region, Saturday will be mostly sunny but cooler, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Northerly breezes during the morning will calm after lunch as high pressure settles in over the Mid-Atlantic. Skies will remain mostly clear Saturday night as temperatures drop into the mid-30s by dawn Sunday.