 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps for start of August
0 comments
alert top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps for start of August

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
5day

The work week opens with very pleasant conditions in the Fredericksburg area.

Thanks to high pressure having squeezed the heat and moisture southward today—Monday—looks to be a “Chamber of Commerce day.” The first week of August typically features afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s, but today local thermometers will top out several degrees below that. Even better, the ever-present summertime stickiness is temporarily suppressed, with dew points hanging near a comfortable 60 degrees under sunny blue skies.

The heat will remain at bay much of this week as the Mid-Atlantic region is under the influence of an upper level trough (southward dip in the jet stream). That trough will keep cooler-than-average air in place, but locally the clear skies will disappear tonight. A stalled front is draped over the coastal Carolinas, and several upper level impulses will create waves of low pressure along it. The upshot is that clouds return to Fredericksburg by early Tuesday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tomorrow will be cloudy but dry, with afternoon high temperatures in the low 80 accompanied by light easterly breezes. Precipitation chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not much accumulation will occur in Fredericksburg-area rain gauges this week.

The graphic shows the total rain amounts expected through Saturday morning, with the stripe of highest accumulation over the coastline indicating the location of the stalled front. This week’s beach visitors won’t likely enjoy the weather there.

The tropical outlook for the Atlantic basin is quiet at the moment. However, with the approach of the peak of hurricane season in mid-September, tropical activity could ramp up quickly. It’s something to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile enjoy the cooler conditions!

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study reveals Neanderthal blood types and decline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert