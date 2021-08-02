FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps for start of August

The work week opens with very pleasant conditions in the Fredericksburg area.

Thanks to high pressure having squeezed the heat and moisture southward today—Monday—looks to be a “Chamber of Commerce day.” The first week of August typically features afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s, but today local thermometers will top out several degrees below that. Even better, the ever-present summertime stickiness is temporarily suppressed, with dew points hanging near a comfortable 60 degrees under sunny blue skies.

The heat will remain at bay much of this week as the Mid-Atlantic region is under the influence of an upper level trough (southward dip in the jet stream). That trough will keep cooler-than-average air in place, but locally the clear skies will disappear tonight. A stalled front is draped over the coastal Carolinas, and several upper level impulses will create waves of low pressure along it. The upshot is that clouds return to Fredericksburg by early Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow will be cloudy but dry, with afternoon high temperatures in the low 80 accompanied by light easterly breezes. Precipitation chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not much accumulation will occur in Fredericksburg-area rain gauges this week.