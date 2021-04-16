 Skip to main content
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps on tap for weekend
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps on tap for weekend

friday map

A cool and mostly dry weekend looms ahead for Fredericksburg.

The current pattern is keeping slightly cooler than normal air in the Fredericksburg area. As a result this weekend’s high temperatures will top out in the mid-60s today (Friday) through Sunday. Average daily highs at this point in April are near the 70-degree mark.

This setup is not conducive to soaking rains and this weekend will reflect that with mostly dry conditions. Today looks to be mostly sunny with westerly winds gusting over 20 mph, thanks to an upper level low pressure moving across Pennsylvania. Saturday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon. A few scattered showers will enter the Fredericksburg area around sunset as a weak disturbance crosses Virginia.

Sunday will begin sunny, but more clouds will roll in during the afternoon as another weak disturbance passes by south of the region. There could be a few more scattered showers Sunday, but Fredericksburg-area rain gauges will record only about a tenth of an inch of liquid over the entire weekend. That’s just about enough to clump the pollen collecting on top of vehicles and on driveways.

Meanwhile, severe weather season is not far away. While cellphones are convenient, it’s always advisable to have more than one method of receiving weather warnings. A weather radio is an inexpensive tool to get such warnings independent of the cellular network. The graphic shows the standard weather radio coverage (green shading) for the Fredericksburg area’s transmitter. More information about weather radio can be found at this website: www.weather.gov/nwr.

Happy Friday!

